García (SF), Quijada (LAA) claimed off waivers

JUPITER, Fla. -- Before opening Spring Training on Wednesday, the Marlins handled some unfinished roster business on Monday afternoon.

The club announced left-handed relievers Jarlin García and José Quijada had been claimed off waivers, thus ending their tenures with Miami. Both will be headed to the West Coast, with García being claimed by the Giants and Quijada by the Angels.

The Marlins designated García and Quijada for assignment on Feb. 3 as corresponding 40-man roster moves after signing free-agent outfielder Matt Joyce and reliever Brandon Kintzler. Miami had seven days to try to complete a trade, but it was unable to in either case.

García, 27, was a homegrown Marlins international signing from the Dominican Republic. The southpaw appeared in 53 games last year, going 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in 50 2/3 innings.

In parts of three big league seasons, García never quite found a role with the Marlins. In 2017, he made his MLB debut, and he appeared in 68 games, all in relief, with a 4.73 ERA.

The role switched in 2018, when he was used in the rotation, making seven starts, but he ended up going back to the bullpen, where he made 22 appearances. The lefty was 3-3 with a 4.91 ERA that year in 66 innings.

The fact García is out of options played a factor in the Marlins’ decision to cut ties with one of their more frequently used relievers in recent years.

A possible replacement lefty, Stephen Tarpley, was acquired from the Yankees in December, and the 26-year-old has two more options remaining. Adam Conley is the most experienced lefty reliever heading into Spring Training.

Quijada, 24, is a native of Venezuela who made his MLB debut with Miami on April 24 of last year. The lefty made 34 appearances and was 2-3 with a 5.76 ERA. Quijada showed the ability to miss bats, striking out 44 in 29 2/3 innings, but he also lacked control, walking 26. He had a 13.3 K/9 ratio, but also a 7.9 BB/9.

As the Marlins prepare for pitchers and catchers’ first workouts on Wednesday at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex, the organization has made it clear that it is seeking strike-throwers.