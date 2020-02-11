Kipnis, hometown Cubs near deal (source)

MESA, Ariz. -- By now, most Cubs fans are familiar with Jason Kipnis' backstory. He grew up in a suburb north of Chicago. He attended Glenbrook North High School, eventually reached the Majors with the Indians and even homered against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in the World Series. Now,

MESA, Ariz. -- By now, most Cubs fans are familiar with Jason Kipnis ' backstory. He grew up in a suburb north of Chicago. He attended Glenbrook North High School, eventually reached the Majors with the Indians and even homered against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in the World Series.

Now, Kipnis is going to have the chance to revive his career with his childhood team.

Following nine seasons as a member of Cleveland's core, the veteran Kipnis is in the final stages of signing a Minor League contract with the Cubs, per a source. The contract will be worth $1 million plus incentives, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The deal, which is pending a physical and has not been confirmed by the Cubs, includes a non-roster invitation to attend Spring Training for the second baseman, who should report to camp by the end of the week.

Kipnis -- who was also in contact with the White Sox and A's this offseason -- will have an opportunity to compete for the Cubs' opening at second base, or at least to be a part of a timeshare. The right-handed David Bote is a contender for at-bats at second base, along with veteran Daniel Descalso and top prospect Nico Hoerner.

This spring, the Cubs will be evaluating whether Hoerner could benefit from continuing his development at Triple-A. He jumped to the Majors from Double-A last September, but he still only has 375 career plate appearances in two Minor League seasons due to injuries.

If Bote or Hoerner wins the second-base job, the Cubs might consider pairing one of them with a lefty-swinging option to help with certain matchups. Descalso (signed to a two-year contract last offseason) could fill that role, but the Cubs also have Carlos Asuaje in camp as a non-roster candidate. Kipnis would presumably contend for playing time in a similar capacity.

Last season, Kipnis hit .245/.304/.410 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs for Cleveland, which opted not to pick up his $16.5 million option (in favor of a $2.5 million buyout) for 2020. Within that '19 showing, Kipnis posted a .446 slugging percentage against righties, compared to a .342 mark off lefties. Defensively, he had minus-seven Defensive Runs Saved and minus-six Outs Above Average at second.

Kipnis fractured his right hamate bone on Sept. 15 last season, ending his season and time with the Tribe. The surgery to correct the issue came with a recovery period of four-to-six weeks. For comparison, Cubs catcher Victor Caratini sustained a similar injury in April of last season and was sidelined from April 12-May 15.

Kipnis, who will turn 33 years old on April 3, grew into a key part of the Tribe's core and made two All-Star teams during his time in Cleveland. When the Indians won the 2016 pennant and were tasked with facing Chicago, Kipnis said, "The Cubs are part of who I am."

Jordan Bastian covers the Cubs for MLB.com. He previously covered the Indians from 2011-18 and the Blue Jays from 2006-10. Read his blog, Major League Bastian and follow him on Twitter @MLBastian.