Báez's contract talks on hold for now: report

CHICAGO -- For the Cubs, the future was already an important topic before the coronavirus shutdown.

One of the unsettled situations hovering over Chicago is the possibility of locking in members of its core group with multiyear extensions. Arguably atop that list is dynamic shortstop Javier Báez , whose contract negotiations with the only team he's known are on hold for a later date -- like most everything else right now.

"Obviously, we want to reach an agreement, but right now everything is on hiatus," Báez told ESPN in an article that ran on Wednesday. "Just like it happened with baseball, we decided to leave it there. We haven't talked about it anymore."

Báez has been with the Cubs since they selected him in the first round of the 2011 Draft, and he has reiterated over the years a desire to remain with the North Siders long-term. As things stand, Báez is one of the Cubs' key players -- along with Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and others -- on target to hit free agency after the '21 campaign.

Including during Spring Training this year, the Cubs and Báez's representatives have had conversations about an extension to some extent. Over the offseason, the sides avoided arbitration with a one-year, $10 million contract for 2020 and moved forward without a specific deadline for extension talks.

"If it happens, I'd be grateful," Báez said during Spring Training. "Like I've said, I want to be here for my whole career. If not, I've got to be focused on baseball. I've got to see the business side. I've got to see the game side. I've got to take my team to get better and to be in the playoffs again."

In the meantime, Major League Baseball is monitoring the COVID-19 crisis, while trying to plan the best and safest approach to a potential 2020 season. MLB continues to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to guide that process.

And while Báez waits, he is training in his native Puerto Rico with the help of his brother in-law, Twins pitcher José Berríos. Báez has stepped into the batter's box to face his family member, and the Cubs shortstop has even done some catching for the pitcher in their workouts.

This past weekend, Báez and Berríos also teamed up to provide warm meals and supplies to more than 500 children in Puerto Rico.

Last season, Báez launched 29 homers, collected 85 RBIs and posted an .847 OPS in a year abbreviated to 138 games due to injuries. Even so, he posted a career-best 6.0 WAR (per Baseball Reference), which was helped by his standout defense at shortstop. Per Statcast, Báez led all MLB infielders with 19 Outs Above Average.

That showing, which included starting at short for the National League All-Star team, came after Báez was the runner-up for the NL Most Valuable Player Award in '18. That year, he compiled 34 homers, an NL-high 111 RBIs and an .881 OPS, and he started at second base for the NL All-Star team.

Báez would like to keep putting up numbers for the Cubs, but there will be a time to pick up contract talks at a later date.

"I'm very happy in Chicago. I believe it's one of the best organizations in the Major Leagues," Báez told ESPN. "We had several conversations but never focused on a deadline. They were very amicable conversations where we communicated well with each other."