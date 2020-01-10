Gyorko agrees to deal with Brewers (report)
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers reportedly dropped another name into their pool of potential third basemen on Friday by agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko. It’s a Major League contract, per MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal, meaning the Brewers would have to free a spot on their
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers reportedly dropped another name into their pool of potential third basemen on Friday by agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran infielder
It’s a Major League contract, per MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal, meaning the Brewers would have to free a spot on their full 40-man roster should Gyorko pass a physical and formally sign. The club has not confirmed the report.
Gyorko, 31, is a right-handed hitter who has shown power in the Major Leagues. He hit 23 home runs as a Padres rookie in 2013 and topped out at 30 home runs for the Cardinals in '16 before seeing his offensive production dip in each of the next three seasons. Gyorko split '19 between the Cardinals and Dodgers, and he was limited to 101 plate appearances in 62 games. He slashed .174/.248/.250.
In Milwaukee, Gyorko’s most likely landing spot would be third base, since the position he has played most in his career -- second base -- is occupied by rising star
That leaves third, where Gyorko has appeared 278 times (220 starts) in his Major League career. The Brewers remain unsettled at that spot following the departures of Mike Moustakas to the Reds and Travis Shaw to the Blue Jays via free agency. Milwaukee did add a left-handed option for that position with the return of
Adam McCalvy has covered the Brewers for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram and like him on Facebook.