Gyorko agrees to deal with Brewers (report)

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers reportedly dropped another name into their pool of potential third basemen on Friday by agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko .

It’s a Major League contract, per MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal, meaning the Brewers would have to free a spot on their full 40-man roster should Gyorko pass a physical and formally sign. The club has not confirmed the report.

Gyorko, 31, is a right-handed hitter who has shown power in the Major Leagues. He hit 23 home runs as a Padres rookie in 2013 and topped out at 30 home runs for the Cardinals in '16 before seeing his offensive production dip in each of the next three seasons. Gyorko split '19 between the Cardinals and Dodgers, and he was limited to 101 plate appearances in 62 games. He slashed .174/.248/.250.

In Milwaukee, Gyorko’s most likely landing spot would be third base, since the position he has played most in his career -- second base -- is occupied by rising star Keston Hiura , who has defensive deficiencies. But Brewers officials are committed to keeping him at second for the time being. Shortstop, meanwhile, is a competition between newly acquired Luis Urías and incumbent Orlando Arcia .

That leaves third, where Gyorko has appeared 278 times (220 starts) in his Major League career. The Brewers remain unsettled at that spot following the departures of Mike Moustakas to the Reds and Travis Shaw to the Blue Jays via free agency. Milwaukee did add a left-handed option for that position with the return of Eric Sogard on a one-year deal with a club option for 2021, coming off a very productive season split between the Jays and Rays.