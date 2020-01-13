Astros dismiss Hinch, Luhnow following findings

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were dismissed Monday by club owner and chairman Jim Crane following Major League Baseball's decision to suspend both for the entire 2020 season as a result of the league's sign-stealing investigation. Crane did not immediately name replacements. Hinch had been under

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were dismissed Monday by club owner and chairman Jim Crane following Major League Baseball's decision to suspend both for the entire 2020 season as a result of the league's sign-stealing investigation.

Crane did not immediately name replacements. Hinch had been under contract through 2022, and Luhnow was under contract through '23.

• Read MLB's official findings (pdf)

Joe Espada, who has been Houston's bench coach since the start of the 2018 season, is expected to be named the Astros' interim manager, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the news.