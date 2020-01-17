Reds sign Biddle with invite to camp
CINCINNATI -- The Reds continued their stockpiling of relievers to compete for bullpen spots at Spring Training with their signing of left-hander Jesse Biddle on Friday to a Minor League contract. Biddle was invited to Spring Training as a non-roster player. With three clubs in 2019 -- the Braves, Mariners
With three clubs in 2019 -- the Braves, Mariners and Rangers -- Biddle had an 8.36 ERA and 2.29 WHIP over 30 appearances. As a rookie in '18 for Atlanta, Biddle was 6-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 60 appearances. That season, he was more effective vs. right-handed hitters (.194) than lefties (.253).
Lefties pummeled Biddle in ’19 to a .404 average, compared to .299 for right-handers.
Biddle, 28, was a first-round Draft pick of the Phillies in 2010. He joins veterans Tyler Thornburg, Nate Jones and Brooks Raley as non-roster invites that could be low-risk, high-reward moves, as they are trying to bounce back from injuries or rough seasons.
