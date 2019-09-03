Source: Marlins claim 1B Aguilar from Rays

MIAMI -- After finishing last in the Major Leagues in home runs and second to last in runs scored, the Marlins have made upgrading the offense their highest offseason priority. On Monday, Miami claimed first baseman Jesús Aguilar off waivers from the Rays, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The

On Monday, Miami claimed first baseman Jesús Aguilar off waivers from the Rays, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the move.

Tampa Bay designated Aguilar for assignment on Friday, clearing roster space ahead of Monday night’s non-tender deadline. Now he heads to Miami, where he could be an option at first base.

The Marlins used a combination of Garrett Cooper, Neil Walker and Martin Prado at first base last year. Walker and Prado are free agents, but Cooper (.791 OPS in 2019) is set to return, and Austin Dean also could be an option at first.

An All-Star with the Brewers in 2018, Aguilar split time between Milwaukee and Tampa Bay in 2019, combining for a slash line of .236/.325/.389 with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Aguilar had a big 2018 with Milwaukee, hitting .274/.352/.539 with 35 home runs and 108 RBIs. He was dealt to the Rays for right-hander Jake Faria at the July 31 Trade Deadline.

Aguilar, a native of Venezuela, broke in with the Indians in 2014. In six big league seasons, he has a .256 batting average with 63 home runs and 215 RBIs.

The Marlins hit just 146 home runs in 2019.

The organization has made it clear that offense is the highest priority, followed by relief pitching.

Miami has until 8 p.m. ET to determine whether it will tender contracts for 2020 to its three arbitration-eligible players -- right-hander José Ureña, left-hander Adam Conley and infielder JT Riddle.