First Red Sox hit for Jeter ... Downs, in the books

In Derek Jeter's final at-bat, which was at Fenway Park, he recorded an infield single. In his very first at-bat on Friday, Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs also delivered an infield single. MLB Pipeline's No. 44-ranked prospect got his first hit with the club off Northeastern University right-hander Cam Schlitter

Born on July 27, 1998, in Colombia, Downs' father, Jerry Sr., gave him the name.