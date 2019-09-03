RHP JIMMY HERGET ACQUIRED ON WAIVER CLAIM FROM CINCINNATI

LHP Jeffrey Springs designated for assignment

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced that right-handed pitcher Jimmy Herget (HER-get ) has been acquired on a waiver claim from the Cincinnati Reds.

To make room for Herget on the Major League roster, left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs has been designated for assignment. Jimmy Herget

Herget, 26, reached the Major Leagues for the first time in 2019, posting no record and a 4.26 ERA over five relief appearances with the Reds. He spent the balance of last season with Triple-A Louisville, going 3-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 1.313 WHIP figure in a team-high 48 relief appearances. The righthander has led the Bats in appearances in each of the last two seasons and ranked 5th in the International League in games in 2019.

Exclusively a reliever in his pro career, Herget has gone 15-15 with a 2.80 ERA and 66 saves in 224 appearances across five minor league seasons in the Cincinnati organization, averaging 10.6 strikeouts per 9.0 innings and 3.8 walks per 9.0 innings. The Tampa, FL. native was drafted by the Reds in the 6th round of the 2015 June draft out of the University of South Florida. Herget is currently rated as the Reds’ 25th-best prospect according to MLB.com, and was named by Baseball America as the Best Reliever in both the Florida State League in 2016 and the Southern League in 2017.

Springs was 4-1, 6.40 in 25 appearances with Texas and 3-0, 3.86 in six games at Triple-A Nashville in 2019 while missing nearly three months of the season with left biceps tendinitis.

Following today’s transaction, the Rangers’ Major League roster remains at the 40-player limit.