Pederson trade to Angels reportedly off

The trade that was going to send outfielder Joc Pederson from the Dodgers to the Angels is reportedly no longer happening, MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday night. The clubs have not confirmed.

The deal reportedly also would have included pitcher Ross Stripling and Minor League outfielder Andy Pages going to the Angels for 22-year-old infielder Luis Rengifo and a Minor Leaguer.

No deal between #Dodgers and #Angels, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 10, 2020

According to Rosenthal, it's not clear why the trade fell through, but two potential explanations have been raised by his sources -- the first is that the Dodgers decided to go a different way after the initial three-team Mookie Betts deal between the Dodgers, Red Sox and Twins was held up, and the other is that Angels owner Arte Moreno grew impatient while waiting for the Betts deal to be completed.

A new version of the Betts-to-Dodgers deal was agreed to Sunday night, sources told MLB.com. Betts, a former American League MVP, and former AL Cy Young Award winner David Price are headed from the Red Sox to Los Angeles for outfielder Alex Verdugo, middle infielder Jeter Downs and catching prospect Connor Wong. Boston is also reportedly sending L.A. cash to cover about half of the remaining $96 million on Price's contract. In a separate deal with the Dodgers, the Twins will receive right-hander Kenta Maeda, a low-level Minor League prospect and cash in exchange for pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, Minor League outfielder Luke Raley and the No. 67 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

The addition of Betts to the Dodgers' outfield would seemingly make Pederson, who has had a pair of strong seasons at the plate since slumping in 2017, the odd man out given that reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger is in center field and A.J. Pollock is in left, with Betts set to handle right. It remains to be seen whether Los Angeles holds onto Pederson, who recently lost his arbitration case with the club, or seeks to trade him elsewhere.

The 27-year-old Pederson was an All-Star in his rookie 2015 campaign, but after posting an .847 OPS with 25 homers in his second season saw that OPS fall to .738 with 11 homers in 102 games in '17. Over the past two seasons, however, he averaged 30 homers while hitting .249/.331/.530 for the Dodgers.

Rengifo is a middle infielder who made his Major League debut last year while shortstop Andrelton Simmons was hurt, hitting .238/.321/.364 with seven homers in 108 games primarily at second base. In 27 games for Triple-A Salt Lake, he posted an .800 OPS with five home runs. The Angels acquired him as the player to be named later in the February 2018 trade that sent C.J. Cron to the Rays, and have been grooming him to be their future second baseman.

