Trade of Pederson, Stripling to Angels called off

LOS ANGELES -- The reported trade of Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling to the Angels is off, according to comments made by Angels general manager Billy Eppler on Monday. The Dodgers have not commented on the potential deal that would have sent those two players, plus Minor

LOS ANGELES -- The reported trade of Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling to the Angels is off, according to comments made by Angels general manager Billy Eppler on Monday.

The Dodgers have not commented on the potential deal that would have sent those two players, plus Minor League outfielder Andy Pages, to the Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo and two Minor Leaguers.

Without mentioning any of the names in the reported deal, Eppler explained in a statement that it was never completed.

“There are a lot of components in deals that need to be satisfied before you get to a point where you are calling players and informing them," said Eppler. "We weren’t able to get to that point. And in fairness to our players and players with other organizations, we won’t comment further than that.”

The teams reportedly had agreed to a trade that, for the Dodgers, appeared intended to clear payroll as an offset to the expected arrival of outfielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price from Boston. The Dodgers are expected to be responsible for $43 million of their salaries in 2020, which would put them over the competitive balance tax threshold. That deal is not yet confirmed by the clubs and is pending medical review.

Because of that, it’s possible the Dodgers will continue attempts to move Pederson, whose playing time will be impacted by the arrival of Betts as the right fielder, with MVP Cody Bellinger in center and A.J. Pollock in left field.

Pederson, like blockbuster centerpiece Betts, is eligible to be a free agent after the 2020 season. All of his 36 home runs in 2019 came against right-handers and 24 of them came at home, the fourth-highest total in Dodger Stadium history.

The 27-year-old, an All-Star in 2015, earned $5 million in ‘19 and will receive $7.75 million in '20 after losing a salary arbitration hearing last week.

At least for now, Pederson rejoins a crowded outfield that could also include Enrique Hernández, Chris Taylor, Matt Beaty and Kyle Garlick.

Stripling, a valuable swingman over four seasons and an All-Star in 2018, rejoins the mix for a starting role, along with free-agent signings Alex Wood and Jimmy Nelson as well as Julio Urías, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin.