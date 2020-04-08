Relive Carter's epic WS walk-off on Thurs., 7 ET

TORONTO -- Blue Jays fans can relive the biggest moment in club history on Thursday night, when Game 6 of the 1993 World Series streams live across MLB social platforms. The game will be streamed at 7 p.m. ET on Facebook (MLB/Las Mayores), Twitter (MLB/Las Mayores) and YouTube (MLB). This

This championship will always be remembered for Joe Carter ’s heroics in the bottom of the ninth, when he lived out every kid’s backyard dream by hitting a walk-off home run to win the Fall Classic. All these years later, Carter isn’t tired of talking about that moment, either.

“Of course not, are you kidding me?” Carter joked in 2018 at an event to commemorate the 25-year anniversary. “All we have left are our memories. Once you retire from the game, you look back on your memories and how you played the game, how successful you were or not successful, and you look back and see what you accomplished. To accomplish back-to-back World [Series] championships, it doesn’t happen that often. I think about it, we think about it and 25 years later, it still feels good.”

You can’t relive that iconic moment in Blue Jays history, though, without a little help from Tom Cheek. The late, great Blue Jays broadcaster delivered the line he’s best remembered for: “Touch ‘em all, Joe, you’ll never hit a bigger home run in your life!”

As it turns out, Cheek and Carter were on the same page.

“That’s ironic because, if you remember, I’m jumping up and down and when I got to first base, I stopped jumping,” Carter said. “The first thing that came to my mind was to touch all the bases. We had that moment there where we were on the same page, because I had to make sure I touched all the bases. I’ve got proof on all the films, I touched all the bases.”

Thinking back to the game in 1993, manager Cito Gaston is still amazed that Carter managed to keep the ball fair. When Carter was still playing for Cleveland, Gaston joked, he and his players would hide deep in the dugout, fearing how often Carter would pull the ball dead foul -- and hard.

In fact, Gaston didn’t see the ball leave the yard. He was still thinking one batter ahead to a plate appearance that wouldn’t be necessary.

“Alfredo [Griffin] was up next, and I was trying to decide if I was going to have Darnell Coles hit or have Alfredo hit,” Gaston said. “I want Alfredo to know this: I had already decided you were going to hit off of him because [you] had good numbers off of him. Just as I turned around from putting my board down, I turned back around and everybody’s jumping in the air. I didn’t even see the ball leave the ballpark, but what a relief that was for me, because I didn’t have to make the decision.”

Carter’s blast takes the glory, but the performances of two Hall of Famers on either side of him in the lineup can’t be understated. Both Paul Molitor and Roberto Alomar recorded three hits apiece, with Molitor falling a double short of the cycle.

Veteran right-hander Dave Stewart made the start for Toronto, seeking his third ring, but it was Al Leiter and Duane Ward who locked things down late, keeping the score close long enough for Carter’s big moment.