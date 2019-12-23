'Cheers': Maddon runs ad thanking Cubs fans

Angels manager Joe Maddon and his wife, Jaye, took out a full-page ad in Sunday's Chicago Tribune to thank Cubs fans for their support. Prior to joining his hometown Angels this offseason, Maddon spent the past five years in Chicago, guiding the Cubs to four straight postseason appearances for the

Prior to joining his hometown Angels this offseason, Maddon spent the past five years in Chicago, guiding the Cubs to four straight postseason appearances for the first time in franchise history. Of course, he helped the franchise end another lengthy drought in 2016, leading the franchise to its first World Series title since 1908.

“Thank you for the past five years, for your passion, for your open hearts and minds, for forging everlasting relationships and for sharing your beautiful city with Jaye and me,” the ad read.

Touching “Thank You” ad from Joe and Jaye Maddon to the city of Chicago: pic.twitter.com/cnFWWW4Qv6 — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) December 22, 2019

Along with the above message, the ad referenced several of Maddon’s signature slogans that gained popularity during his half-decade on the North Side, such as “Do Simple Better” and “We embraced the target, challenging all comers."

The ad, which started with "Dear Chicago" and was signed by the Maddons, concluded with "Cheers & Happy Holidays!"

