Angel Stadium to host John Altobelli celebration

Angel Stadium will host a celebration of life on Monday for the members of the Altobelli family -- John, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa -- who tragically passed away in the Jan. 26 helicopter accident in Calabasas, Calif., that also took the lives of former NBA icon Kobe

Angel Stadium will host a celebration of life on Monday for the members of the Altobelli family -- John, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa -- who tragically passed away in the Jan. 26 helicopter accident in Calabasas, Calif., that also took the lives of former NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, as well as Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

John Altobelli, 56, was the longest-tenured head baseball coach in Orange Coast College history. He also had spent time coaching in the Cape Cod League, where he helped mold future big league stars like Aaron Judge and Jeff McNeil, among many others.

Monday’s ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. PT, with doors opening at 3 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Those who wish to help support the Altobelli family can donate to the following efforts:

The Altobelli Fund via GoFundMe has raised almost $350,000 of its $500,000 goal, thanks to more than 6,000 donors so far.

Orange Coast College also has set up the Altobelli Memorial Fund.

Funds will be given to John and Keri’s surviving children, Lexi and J.J. -- a Red Sox scout -- to help cover educational and living expenses.