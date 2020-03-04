These Rangers are among standouts in camp
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Who has made a big impression in Rangers camp? Ask a few veterans and it's clear that there are a number of young players --as well as one veteran -- who have done so.
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Who has made a big impression in Rangers camp? Ask a few veterans and it's clear that there are a number of young players --as well as one veteran -- who have done so.
Jonathan Hernández, RHPThe Rangers brought
“He is more mature now,” veteran pitcher
Sam Huff, C
“I’m impressed by how good he wants to be,” catcher Robinson Chirinos said. “Everybody knows he can hit. But he wants to be a good catcher. He’s asking questions. You don’t see a guy like that. Normally when a guy comes from the Minor Leagues and is good, he thinks he is a big leaguer right away. He’s not acting that way. I like that.”
Kolby Allard, LHP
Who is first in line if a Rangers starter goes down?
“He’s going about his business like a 10-year veteran,” pitcher Jesse Chavez said.
Taylor Hearn, LHP
“When he got called up last year, he had that one bad game,” pitcher Mike Minor said. “I’ve seen him throw this year and he looks really good. He has made an impression on a lot of guys.”
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, IF
“He is having a heck of a spring right now,” third baseman Todd Frazier said. “He’s got really good hands, really good defender. That’s probably the top dog right there. I like the way he plays the game. He plays the game hard, doesn’t say much and goes about his business."
Jason Bahr, RHP
Jason Bahr, 25, has been overlooked compared with some the Rangers' young pitchers who made their Major League debut last season. But, he was the one who received the team's Minor League Pitcher of the Year award. He’ll likely start the year at Triple-A Nashville.
"His stuff looks really good,” Jeff Mathis said. “And I’ve heard people comment on the way he uses his stuff. He is throwing the ball well.”
Rougned Odor, 2B
“I like what I have seen from Rougie,” Andrus said. “Rougie looks really good. You can see, his mindset in the game is a lot different than before. He came here with a goal. He is working on it. He is staying with it. I like what I have seen from him.”
T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.