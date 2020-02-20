Notes: Schoop ready to play; injury updates

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Jonathan Schoop rolled into Tigers camp on Thursday morning and told his new manager he’s ready to go. Ron Gardenhire, in turn, put him down for Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener against the Phillies.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Jonathan Schoop rolled into Tigers camp on Thursday morning and told his new manager he’s ready to go. Ron Gardenhire, in turn, put him down for Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener against the Phillies.

"He said he's been taking live BP and everything down there [in Curaçao]," Gardenhire said. "Now, who knows who's throwing it to him. Could’ve been his father. Could’ve been his brother. I don’t know, but he said he’s ready to go. He’s in playing shape, and he looks great."

As far as the slugging second baseman is concerned, there’s no sense waiting.

“I’m ready right now,” Schoop said. “I like baseball, so you can wake me up in mid-November and I’m ready to go.”

Schoop's arrival was delayed a few days by a visa matter in Curaçao. He was ready to report with the rest of the position players earlier this week and then return home to finish his visa later, but the Tigers told him he'd be better off taking the time now, before games start.

It’s not just about building at-bats for Schoop, but also building chemistry. After four postseason trips with three teams over the last six years, that chemistry is crucial for him.

“You want to be over here and start to work out with them and start to build the relationships,” Schoop said. “The relationship is first. It’s key for me. You build your relationship and that’s why guys fight for each other and that’s why you’re going to win a lot of ballgames. …

“I played against [the Tigers] last year. I see that they have really good talent. We have to just put it together. We have to play for each other, fight for each other. I’ve been on really good teams. I think the key is the relationship with each other. If you want to fight for me, I’ll fight for you. We have to know each other and play for each other. The chemistry is big for a team.”

The last time the Tigers played in the postseason, Schoop helped break their hearts. His 3-for-10 performance for the Orioles in the 2014 American League Division Series included a two-run double as part of an eight-run eighth inning to take Game 1. Detroit was swept despite starting three Cy Young Award winners.

“That was crazy. We beat three Cy Youngs,” Schoop said. “We had a really good team. The Tigers had a really good team, too, a really good offensive team and pitching. We came out on top.”

Six years later, Schoop's job is to help put together the building blocks for the next contending Tigers team down the road. Again, Detroit is building around starting pitching, but the team needs offensive support, not to mention leadership.

Enter Schoop, who batted .256 with 23 home runs, 59 RBIs and a .777 OPS on a Twins team that ran away with the AL Central. He spent the offseason working out at home with former Tiger Randall Simon, who gave him some hitting tips.

Simon won the Tiger of the Year Award in 2002, batting .301 with 19 homers, 82 RBIs and a .779 OPS on a team that lost 106 games. He drew just 13 walks in 506 plate appearances, five of those walks intentional, but struck out just 30 times, both of which seem insane by today’s standards. But he was an expert on making contact.

“I worked out with him and tweaked just a couple of things, just to finish up [with my swing] a little bit,” Schoop said.

Injury updates

Catching prospect Jake Rogers was tentatively scheduled to start behind the plate for Friday’s exhibition game against Southeastern College, but suffered back stiffness during catching drills Thursday morning. Detroit area native Eric Haase, who starred at Divine Child High School in Dearborn, will make his Tigers debut in his place.

Opening Day tickets on sale Friday

Single-game tickets for Tigers regular-season home games go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets for Detroit's home opener March 30 against the Royals start at $20. Most other games feature tickets starting at $15.