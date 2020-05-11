Watch Zim's 2014 no-no: Tues., noon ET
Taking the mound in the 2014 regular-season finale, Jordan Zimmermann still had one more highlight up his sleeve before the Nationals began the postseason. On Sept. 28, 2014, Zimmermann threw the first no-hitter in Nats history. He accomplished the feat in front of a home crowd in Washington’s 1-0 win
On Sept. 28, 2014, Zimmermann threw the first no-hitter in Nats history. He accomplished the feat in front of a home crowd in Washington’s 1-0 win over Miami. Fans can catch that memorable game on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET when it streams on MLB.com and Nationals.com.
Zimmermann entered the ninth inning having struck out 10 batters and allowing just one walk. With two outs, Christian Yelich rocked Zimmermann’s 104th pitch for a line drive to left field.
“Double. No-doubt double,” Zimmermann later said of what he was thinking in that moment.
Instead, a backwards-diving Steven Souza, Jr. -- a defensive replacement -- made an over-the-shoulder nab to save Zimmermann’s no-hit bid in an electric ending.
Zimmermann’s performance also was the first no-hitter thrown in Washington since Bobby Burke went the distance on Aug. 8, 1931, for the (American League) Senators against the Red Sox at Griffith Stadium.
