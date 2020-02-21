Soler flare: 1st spring HR belongs to KC slugger

Royals outfielder Jorge Soler picked up where he left off on Friday, launching the first homer of Spring Training. Soler, who led the American League in homers last season with 48, went deep off Rangers left-hander Kolby Allard in the first inning for a two-run shot that also plated Salvador

Royals outfielder Jorge Soler picked up where he left off on Friday, launching the first homer of Spring Training.

Soler, who led the American League in homers last season with 48, went deep off Rangers left-hander Kolby Allard in the first inning for a two-run shot that also plated Salvador Perez.