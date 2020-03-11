Berríos gets second straight Opening Day nod

José Berríos will get the ball for the Twins’ Opening Day matchup at Oakland on March 26, manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday. It’s the second straight Opening Day assignment for Berríos, the Twins’ returning ace. The right-hander has posted double-digit wins in three straight seasons, and 2019 was arguably his

It’s the second straight Opening Day assignment for Berríos, the Twins’ returning ace. The right-hander has posted double-digit wins in three straight seasons, and 2019 was arguably his best year, when he went 14-8 with a career-best 3.68 ERA and a career-high 200 1/3 innings. The two-time All-Star joins Ervin Santana (2016-17) and Carl Pavano (2011-12) as back-to-back Opening Day starters for Minnesota over the past decade.

The rest of the Twins’ rotation figures to feature veterans Jake Odorizzi, Kenta Maeda and Homer Bailey lining up behind Berríos, with the fifth spot still an open competition among veteran Jhoulys Chacín and up-and-comers Randy Dobnak and Devin Smeltzer.