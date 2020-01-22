Donaldson drawn to Twins' 'love, exuberance'

The Twins introduced Josh Donaldson, the newest member of the Bomba Squad, in a press conference Wednesday at Target Field. "This guy is a winning baseball player through and through," said Minnesota president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, who presented Donaldson with a No. 24 Twins jersey. "We feel very

"This guy is a winning baseball player through and through," said Minnesota president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, who presented Donaldson with a No. 24 Twins jersey.

"We feel very fortunate to have him. He had choices in the free-agent market, as you would expect for a player of his caliber, and he chose to come here to Minnesota to be a part of this organization."

The Twins signed Donaldson to a four-year, $92 million deal after the 34-year-old third baseman hit .259 with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs for the National League East champion Braves last season.

"This is what I've been playing my entire life for -- to be a part of as great an organization as this," Donaldson said.

Donaldson joins a Twins team that just set the single-season home run record with 307 in 2019, en route to winning the American League Central.

"Looking at it from afar, the team that I saw as a visiting player -- the amount of ability that was here, the love and exuberance for the game, and really just the overall talented team that was tough to play against -- obviously that drew me to wanting to be a Minnesota Twin," Donaldson said.

The Twins felt the same way watching Donaldson, who they hope can help them take the next step in 2020 after their Division Series playoff loss to the Yankees.

"From a distance, we all admired the accomplishments on the field," Falvey said. "It's really easy to know why you are attracted to someone like Josh.

"When we went into this offseason, our goal was to find a way to impact this team in a significant way, and find ways to improve upon a club that we felt was really talented, that had had some success last year, but had a chance to take even more steps forward. There's a really small subset of players in free agency, and even through trades, that you can acquire that have that kind of impact. In Josh Donaldson, we certainly have found that."