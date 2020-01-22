The highlights of Donaldson's Twins introduction

MINNEAPOLIS -- Josh Donaldson was officially introduced as the newest member of the Twins on Wednesday in a 28-minute press conference in front of friends, family, media, staff and representatives of his agency. After a brief introductory video that featured a highlight reel of Donaldson's notable homers from last season,

After a brief introductory video that featured a highlight reel of Donaldson's notable homers from last season, the third baseman took his seat between president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and manager Rocco Baldelli to field questions about a wide range of topics, including his process in selecting the Twins, his baseball experience and a possible new jersey number.

Missed it? Here are some of the highlights.

On signing the largest free-agent contract in franchise history

The Twins' four-year, $92 million commitment to Donaldson is by far the largest free-agent contract issued by the team, topping the four-year, $54 million deal signed by Ervin Santana before the 2015 season. Donaldson will be in Minnesota through his age-37 season, with a club option for a fifth year on the back end.

"I signed a two-year deal out of arbitration, but since then, it's been one-year deals," Donaldson said. "So, I mean, obviously, that means a lot to me for the amount of time that this organization is willing for me to be a part of it.

"And you know, for it to be the most lucrative deal in the Twins' free-agency franchise, I know Joe Mauer signed a really nice deal here, and obviously for good reasons. That amount of commitment, for my family, my friends, my agency, how much that means to us is ... I can't express those words. It's very difficult to do that, just because it's so meaningful. This is what I've worked my entire life for, ever since I was five years old, and there's a lot of sacrifices that have been made."

On his initial interest in the Twins

Donaldson said that he was relatively new to the process of being recruited by teams and didn't know what to expect, but he instructed agent Dan Lozano early in the process to express interest in the Twins. He already liked the cohesion and energy that he saw in the team and enjoyed the idea of returning to the American League Central -- even before he jumped on a phone call with general manager Thad Levine and Baldelli.

"We spoke for about two-and-a-half hours, and there wasn’t really much of a quiet moment between any of us," Donaldson said. "I walked out of that phone call and I talked to [my girlfriend] Briana and I said, 'Man, I really enjoyed that conversation. This went really well.' And I always thought that this was going to be an opportunity, as I said, from early on."

On the perspective he brings to his new clubhouse

Given that Minnesota could be the final stop of his career, Donaldson emphasized to the Twins throughout the negotiation process that he hoped to impact the franchise not only on the field, but also in the clubhouse. Donaldson felt he had a lot to bring to a largely young and homegrown team that will face real expectations to be elite for the first time.

"Throughout my career, I have experienced a lot of different things that a lot of guys haven't experienced," Donaldson said. "I've been the worst player in the big leagues. I know what it's like. I know what it is like to get sent down four or five times. I know what it’s like to have family calling you and asking you about this, that and what's going on.

"I'm sure this organization had expectations from last year to have success but, from my own personal baseball fandom, I feel like the Twins exceeded expectations of what people thought of what they did. Now this year, there are going to be expectations for guys to go out there and improve upon what they have done. I've lived through those battles and been through those experiences to help give guys advice."

On his career-long success at Target Field

Much like the Twins did with Nelson Cruz last season, they found another slugger in Donaldson who has enjoyed major success in Minneapolis. Donaldson has posted a 1.283 OPS with 10 homers and seven doubles in 22 career games at Target Field, where he owns a better on-base percentage (.464) and slugging percentage (.819) than at any other ballpark in which he has played more than six games.

What's his secret?

"I don't know," Donaldson said. "I mean, if you’ve ever played golf -- and I’m an avid golfer in the offseason -- I just think there are certain golf holes that just set up to your eye. For some reason, this stadium sets up well for me. Maybe it’s the background or however it’s been, but I don’t know. I’ve taken a personal liking to it. I’ve had some great experiences here. And I’m looking forward to putting up even more numbers here."

On the origin of his "Bringer of Rain" nickname

It was rather fitting that a frigid January in Minneapolis suddenly warmed up on Wednesday to turn the snow to rain during the introductory press conference of the self-proclaimed "Bringer of Rain." Here's the origin story (spoiler alert).

"It goes back to a TV series called 'Spartacus: Blood and Sand,'" Donaldson said. "It’s not PG-13. It’s TV-MA. Keep that in mind. It goes back to Spartacus. He killed a legend in the arena. The place was in a drought for three or four months. Three or four months without rain. Obviously, rain was how they got their water.

"He won. That’s what it’s about. It started to rain. So he got the name, 'Spartacus: Bringer of Rain.' So I said, 'You know what? I feel like I’ve conquered some giants in my world. I like that nickname. I’m going to take it.'"

On the jersey number

With the exception of 14 games with Oakland in 2010 and 16 games with Cleveland in '18, Donaldson has worn No. 20 for his entire career. The only problem? That's the only number that Eddie Rosario has donned throughout his five seasons with the Twins.

Donaldson was introduced with a No. 24 jersey at Wednesday's press conference, but he was clearly hesitant to fully commit to it as his new number.

"I think so," Donaldson said slowly. "We're still in conversations. Whether it is or not 24, we're going to decide that. There are still conversations that need to be had, I feel like."