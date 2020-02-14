Hader denied arb history as Brewers prevail

Josh Hader lost his arbitration case to the Brewers on Friday, meaning that the lefty flamethrower will earn the $4.1 million rate that the club proposed for 2020 instead of the record $6.4 million that he was seeking, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The latter figure would have broken

The latter figure would have broken Jonathan Papelbon ’s mark for the highest salary for a first-time arbitration-eligible reliever.

Hader had filed for $6.4 million, which would have been a record for a first-time eligible reliever. But the arbitration system tends to reward saves, and Hader has only one year as a closer under his belt. https://t.co/26vQhvVS7K — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) February 14, 2020

Hader, 25, qualified for arbitration this offseason as a Super Two player -- a designation for players who accrue less than the three years of required service time to reach arbitration. Hader’s Super Two status does not affect the control that the club retains on him, which is for four more years through the 2023 season. Friday’s ruling also gives the Brewers more financial clarity over how much they might have to pay Hader over that period.

Hader had contended that he should be paid more in line with his status as one of the game’s best relievers, though arbitration cases for such players hinge heavily on their number of saves. Hader has racked up just 49 over parts of three seasons, including a career high 37 in 2019, when he moved into a more traditional closer role instead of the plug-and-play situations he was pitching in prior.

The two-time All-Star has blossomed into one of the game’s best relievers, accumulating a 2.42 ERA and 349 strikeouts over 204 2/3 innings in three career seasons. In 2019, Hader earned his second consecutive Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award.