Dodgers release Chargois; RHP to play in Japan

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers granted right-handed reliever JT Chargois his release on Saturday so he can sign with a team in Japan.

Chargois, 29, made an impact in the big league bullpen in 2018 after Los Angeles claimed him off waivers from the Twins, appearing in 39 games with a 3.34 ERA.

But he spent most of 2019 in the Minor Leagues, appearing in only 21 games for the Dodgers while struggling to a 6.33 ERA.