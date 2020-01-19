Rangers add Nicasio on Minors deal (source)

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers have signed right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training, a source told MLB.com. The Rangers have not confirmed the deal. Nicasio spent last season with the Phillies and was 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP.

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers have signed right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training, a source told MLB.com.

The Rangers have not confirmed the deal.

Nicasio spent last season with the Phillies and was 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP. He has spent nine years in the big leagues with the Rockies, Dodgers, Pirates, Phillies, Cardinals and Mariners with a career record of 40-46, a 4.64 ERA, nine saves and a 1.42 WHIP.

Nicasio is a setup relief candidate with a fastball that averages 93.6 mph and a slider as a secondary pitch. He averaged 8.56 strikeouts per nine innings in 2019.