Family trip? Soto homers off Soto at Nats fest

Nationals left fielder Juan Soto climbed the mound to face his younger brother, Elian, for a fun one-on-one during the club’s Winterfest in Washington, and Elian checked off all of his sibling’s trademarks before hitting a big home run.

The younger Soto showed some plate discipline, taking a couple of pitches from Juan. He pulled the “Soto Shuffle,” evoking Juan’s famous dance when taking a borderline delivery. And then he took Juan deep -- to the opposite field, no less, just like his brother so often does -- and savored the moment with a slow trot around the basepaths.

Elian finished his homer with a Soto-esque clap to the heavens in a moment that made us wonder: Could we see another Soto take the Major Leagues by storm someday?