No gym, no problem! Watch Soto's home workout

Nationals phenom Juan Soto is looking to follow up his breakout 2019 season, and he doesn’t have to leave the house to stay ready amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavy-hitting 21-year-old left fielder gave a glimpse into his strength and conditioning routine on Twitter in a video with Under Armour.

The heavy-hitting 21-year-old left fielder gave a glimpse into his strength and conditioning routine on Twitter in a video with Under Armour. It starts with push-ups, ab wheel rollouts and sit-ups in the garage. From there, he completes pull-ups in a doorway inside the home, followed by dumbbell work.

In the tweet, Soto notes, “Stuck at home … no problem!”

Stuck at home…no problem! I challenge you to stay as safe, healthy & fit as I am during these tough times. NO EXCUSES! @UnderArmour #TheOnlyWayIsThrough #StayTheFHome @MLB

Soto entered Spring Training this year hungry to improve. After hitting five home runs in the Nationals’ World Series postseason run, Soto explained his outlook is, "You've got to make the team." That focus is coming from the player who hit .282/.401/.548 with 34 home runs last season.

He looked to be on the right track during spring action. Soto belted two home runs and tallied seven hits with seven RBIs in 12 games.

Like players around Major League Baseball, Soto is adjusting his training routine away from the team’s complexes as the league practices social distancing.

“Guys are going to get their swings in, they’re going to get their throwing programs in, and sometimes it’s very unique ways,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said during a conference call on Monday. “It’s oftentimes, the lucky ones have facilities at their homes that they can work out diligently. Some don’t. Some players are capable of getting their throwing program in easier than others. But believe me, we’re finding ways, and the players are finding ways to keep themselves and be ready to ramp up when the need arises.”