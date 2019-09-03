D-backs, Guerra agree on 1-year deal (reports)
The D-backs have an agreement on a one-year deal for 2020 with a club option for '21 with free-agent pitcher Junior Guerra, according to multiple reports. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports the deal is for $2.55 million for 2020 with a $100,000 buyout on the option. The club
Guerra, who is in his first year of arbitration eligibility, was non-tendered by the Brewers on Monday. The 35-year-old has three years of arbitration eligibility remaining.
Guerra had a 3.55 ERA in 83 2/3 innings out of the bullpen for the Brewers this past season. The relief role seemed to suit him, after he posted a 4.43 ERA across 2017-18, pitching predominantly as a starter.
The D-backs had a 4.26 bullpen ERA in 2019, which ranked 12th in the Majors.
