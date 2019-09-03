D-backs, Guerra agree on 1-year deal (reports)

The D-backs have an agreement on a one-year deal for 2020 with a club option for '21 with free-agent pitcher Junior Guerra, according to multiple reports. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports the deal is for $2.55 million for 2020 with a $100,000 buyout on the option. The club

The D-backs have an agreement on a one-year deal for 2020 with a club option for '21 with free-agent pitcher Junior Guerra , according to multiple reports. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports the deal is for $2.55 million for 2020 with a $100,000 buyout on the option. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was first reported by Kyle Lesniewski of Brew Crew Ball.

Guerra, who is in his first year of arbitration eligibility, was non-tendered by the Brewers on Monday. The 35-year-old has three years of arbitration eligibility remaining.

Guerra had a 3.55 ERA in 83 2/3 innings out of the bullpen for the Brewers this past season. The relief role seemed to suit him, after he posted a 4.43 ERA across 2017-18, pitching predominantly as a starter.

The D-backs had a 4.26 bullpen ERA in 2019, which ranked 12th in the Majors.