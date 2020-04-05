Justin Turner breaks news of new 'Tiger King' ep

When we tell our grandchildren the story of 2020, it will be impossible to not include "Tiger King" -- the endlessly bingeable new Netflix docuseries. Well, the story just got a little stranger because the news of a brand new episode to debut next week didn't come from a press

Well, the story just got a little stranger because the news of a brand new episode to debut next week didn't come from a press release or a news conference or even a tweet. No, it came in the form of a video sent to Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and his wife and podcast host, Kourtney, from the show's Jeff Lowe and Lauren Dropla.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!



🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨



There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Man, the internet is something else.

Netflix has yet to confirm the news -- and considering this is coming from the guy that snuck tiger cubs into a Vegas hotel, maybe we should take it with a grain of salt. But then again, nothing about this show or any of the characters make sense, so why shouldn't the news break any other way?

