Cautious Verlander 'feels good' after live BP

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- On Wednesday night, Astros right-hander Justin Verlander's father sent him a text with advice: "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."

Verlander, originally slated to make his Grapefruit League debut on Thursday night against the Nationals, instead threw live batting practice on the back fields of the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex. He had been scratched after reporting right groin discomfort following his bullpen session on Monday.

"I can't tell you. I don't know what led to it," said Verlander, who has dealt with similar discomfort in the past. "Just noticed it and didn't want to push it too hard. Wanted to be in a little more controlled environment, and everybody kind of agreed with that.

"It went about as good as I could've hoped today. Maybe noticed it just a little bit, but once I got on the mound, tried to pitch and not worry about it so much. It felt really good. Didn't feel it after that. Probably best-case scenario today."

Justin Verlander discusses his simulated game of around 30 pitches. He is dealing with right groin discomfort. #Astros pic.twitter.com/tsFjphz7Ej — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) February 27, 2020

Barring a setback, Verlander is scheduled to start against the Cardinals on Tuesday in Jupiter, Fla., according to Astros manager Dusty Baker. Asked whether this development prevents him from remaining on schedule, Verlander said he didn't know.

The Astros begin the season on March 26 against the A's at home; the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner is aiming to get the nod for his third straight Opening Day assignment for Houston.

"It's hard to say," Verlander said. "I really can't answer that question right now. We'll see. Typically, I've gotten six starts, counting this one it would be five. I don't think I'll be behind. It all depends on where I'm at when I start in games. If there's a lot of stuff I need to work on, then I don't have a lot of time to do it. But if I feel pretty good and my stuff's working, it's just about building my pitch count. It's kind of a TBD."

Verlander threw around 30 pitches and faced Josh Reddick, Taylor Jones and Jeremy Peña across two simulated innings. Had he not experienced this setback, the 37-year-old righty would've countered Max Scherzer in Thursday night's Grapefruit League matchup.

"Thought of going back out again, and my game plan today coming in was to not push it too much," Verlander said. "That was the whole purpose of what I was doing. My instincts and my competitiveness wanted to go back out for another one. ... I asked Dusty, I said, 'Hey, if this was the game and we were out there with the bright lights on, would you take me out?' And he said, 'Yup, you'd be done right now.' So I said, 'OK, day accomplished.'"