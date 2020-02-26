Verlander scratched with groin discomfort

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, the 2019 American League Cy Young Award winner, was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start Thursday after reporting groin discomfort following his bullpen session Monday, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday. Instead, Verlander is scheduled to throw a simulated game Thursday,

Instead, Verlander is scheduled to throw a simulated game Thursday, which is an indication the discomfort isn’t severe enough to keep Verlander off the mound. Baker said it was a precautionary move early in the spring.

“You can be concerned and it doesn’t do any good. We’ll just have to see how he is,” Baker said. “But he threw [Tuesday] and he felt pretty good. He felt real good. You just don’t want the adrenaline going with the first game and stuff like that.”

Thursday was scheduled to be the Grapefruit League debut of Verlander, who went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts last year to win his second Cy Young Award. Verlander led the Majors in wins, opponents’ batting average (.172), WHIP (0.80) and innings pitched (223) last year at 36 years old. He also threw his third career no-hitter.

Odds and ends

Infielder Abraham Toro , who was scratched from the lineup Tuesday with an eye irritation, has been diagnosed with pink key, Baker said, and wasn’t at the facility on Wednesday because it’s contagious. Toro is expected back Thursday.