Get your 'Baseball' fix with Burns' doc on PBS

Baseball might be on hiatus, but fans can relive the history of America’s pastime thanks to a nice gesture by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns. Burns is making his famed documentary series "Baseball" available to stream for free on PBS, hoping that the sport can continue to bring people together

You can watch "Baseball" at pbs.org/show/baseball.

"With events canceled and so much closed, I asked PBS to stream 'Baseball' for free so we can participate in the national pastime together," Burns tweeted Sunday morning.

With events canceled & so much closed, I asked @PBS to stream BASEBALL for free so we can participate in the national pastime together. Watch at the link below or on any streaming device. And please look out for those with greater needs. Play ball. @MLB https://t.co/WaQLSpeYkF pic.twitter.com/QYp1XE0SLC — Ken Burns (@KenBurns) March 15, 2020

"Baseball" originally aired in September 1994. The nine-part series -- divided into "innings," in the spirit of a baseball game -- introduces viewers to baseball and traces the history of the sport from its origins in the 1800s up through the early 1990s.

In a video message accompanying Sunday's Twitter post, Burns leaves fans with a simple message: "Stay healthy, and let's look after each other. Play ball."