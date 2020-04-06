A swing so good even Griffey loved it
Who has the sweetest swing in the history of baseball? Even if you insist on expressing a contrarian opinion, you know in your heart that the answer is Ken Griffey Jr. There's a reason every kid playing baseball in the last 30 years has spent hours trying to perfect his one-handed follow through. Watching Griffey swing is the closest many of us will ever come to perfection.
As they say, it takes one to know one. So, if Griffey thinks your swing is good, you're probably doing something right. It's also usually a good thing when you're smashing balls over a wall of conifers.
The Kid approves of the kid.— MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2020
📹: vinny_pots.n.pans/IG pic.twitter.com/Ka75ZQCCYF
No one is disputing that Griffey has the title of greatest left-handed swing ever on lockdown. But, whoever currently lays claim to the right-handed hitter's belt -- Mike Trout? Joe DiMaggio? -- would do well to watch out. This kid is coming for you.
