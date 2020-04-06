A swing so good even Griffey loved it

Who has the sweetest swing in the history of baseball? Even if you insist on expressing a contrarian opinion, you know in your heart that the answer is Ken Griffey Jr. There's a reason every kid playing baseball in the last 30 years has spent hours trying to perfect his

As they say, it takes one to know one. So, if Griffey thinks your swing is good, you're probably doing something right. It's also usually a good thing when you're smashing balls over a wall of conifers.

📹: vinny_pots.n.pans/IG pic.twitter.com/Ka75ZQCCYF — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2020

No one is disputing that Griffey has the title of greatest left-handed swing ever on lockdown. But, whoever currently lays claim to the right-handed hitter's belt -- Mike Trout? Joe DiMaggio? -- would do well to watch out. This kid is coming for you.