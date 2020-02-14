Notes: Jansen all-in; Wright to aid pitchers
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kenley Jansen is all-in this spring. The closer’s Spring Training workloads in recent years had been dialed back after grueling regular seasons.
“I think right now with Kenley, it’s more aggressive than in past years,” said Roberts. “Just throwing more. He’s thrown more than he has in recent winters. Kind of come in here, he’s a big-body guy, the approach of letting him keep going and hold throughout Spring Training.”
Jansen, 32, threw his first bullpen session of camp on Friday. So did
Roberts said he will “slow play” new starter
“Kind of let him drive his Spring Training,” Roberts said of Price.
Buehler will have a “normal” spring, Roberts said.
Alexander, who had surgery on Sept. 12 to repair nerve issues in his left hand, threw a bullpen at 100 percent and said he’s completely healed, with no limitations.
Wright rejoins organization
The Dodgers hired former Major League pitcher
Wright, 45, pitched 19 seasons in the big leagues. His last season was 2014, when he appeared in 61 games for the Dodgers. He was trying to win a spot with the Dodgers in ’15 when he retired during Spring Training. He has been working as a player agent since.
Wright said he expects most of his time to be spent working with the organization’s pitching prospects.
Álvarez was signed out of Cuba in 2015 at age 19 for a $16 million bonus. In '17, he was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 46 prospect in the game and the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers’ organization.
He has never fulfilled those lofty expectations and pitched in only two games last year at Double-A Tulsa.
• All Dodgers pitchers and catchers had reported to camp by Friday except Minor League catcher
• New reliever
Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.