Notes: Jansen all-in; Wright to aid pitchers

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kenley Jansen is all-in this spring. The closer’s Spring Training workloads in recent years had been dialed back after grueling regular seasons.

“I think right now with Kenley, it’s more aggressive than in past years,” said Roberts. “Just throwing more. He’s thrown more than he has in recent winters. Kind of come in here, he’s a big-body guy, the approach of letting him keep going and hold throughout Spring Training.”

Jansen, 32, threw his first bullpen session of camp on Friday. So did Walker Buehler , Blake Treinen , Jimmy Nelson , Joe Kelly , Scott Alexander , Dustin May , Caleb Ferguson , Josiah Gray , Tony Gonsolin , Jordan Sheffield and Victor Gonzalez .

Roberts said he will “slow play” new starter David Price , who is coming off wrist surgery.

“Kind of let him drive his Spring Training,” Roberts said of Price.

Clayton Kershaw , whose Spring Training a year ago was wiped out by shoulder tenderness, has thrown more during the winter “than ever,” Roberts said.

Buehler will have a “normal” spring, Roberts said.

Alexander, who had surgery on Sept. 12 to repair nerve issues in his left hand, threw a bullpen at 100 percent and said he’s completely healed, with no limitations.

Wright rejoins organization

The Dodgers hired former Major League pitcher Jamey Wright as a special assistant.

Wright, 45, pitched 19 seasons in the big leagues. His last season was 2014, when he appeared in 61 games for the Dodgers. He was trying to win a spot with the Dodgers in ’15 when he retired during Spring Training. He has been working as a player agent since.

Wright said he expects most of his time to be spent working with the organization’s pitching prospects.

Noteworthy

• Yadier Álvarez , on the restricted list after leaving his Minor League club last season, was apparently an unexpected arrival in camp on Friday. Álvarez, 23, hasn’t been listed on any club rosters this season.

Álvarez was signed out of Cuba in 2015 at age 19 for a $16 million bonus. In '17, he was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 46 prospect in the game and the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers’ organization.

He has never fulfilled those lofty expectations and pitched in only two games last year at Double-A Tulsa.

• All Dodgers pitchers and catchers had reported to camp by Friday except Minor League catcher Jose Lobaton , who had a one-day excuse and was expected to arrive on Saturday.

• New reliever Brusdar Graterol , ailing with a fever, was in camp but kept away from the rest of the squad on Friday. He might work out on Saturday.