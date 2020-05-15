Frandsen donates meals to medical workers

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies broadcaster Kevin Frandsen visited Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., on Thursday to deliver lunch to employees in the oncology unit. It was his way of saying thanks for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Frandsen made the visit in memory of his brother,

Frandsen founded the “19 for Life” Foundation, which serves in memory of DJ and funds off-site recreational activities for children coping with serious illness at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital; scholarships for local high school athletes who have overcome illness and adversity; and Bellarmine seniors needing financial assistance to complete their high school education.