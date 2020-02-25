Notes: Gausman debuts; Yolmer plays at SS

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- At one point in his career, Kevin Gausman was one of baseball’s top prospects. By last year, he was a struggling starter traded to a non-contender to pitch out of the bullpen. Now, the 29-year-old Gausman is starting a new chapter, one that will give him the

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- At one point in his career, Kevin Gausman was one of baseball’s top prospects. By last year, he was a struggling starter traded to a non-contender to pitch out of the bullpen.

Now, the 29-year-old Gausman is starting a new chapter, one that will give him the opportunity to return to starting. And to begin this new step, the right-hander had an impressive debut in a Giants uniform on Tuesday afternoon.

Facing a White Sox lineup stacked with big league players, Gausman tossed two hitless innings in the Giants’ 4-3 loss at Camelback Ranch. His only blemish was a one-out walk to Eloy Jiménez in the second.

Gausman mowed down the top of Chicago’s lineup in the first, retiring Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada and José Abreu in order, which included striking out Moncada swinging. He got Edwin Encarnación and Luis Robert to ground out in the second, while also inducing a popout from Nomar Mazara.

“It’s always good to get that first one out of the way, honestly, and when it goes well, it makes you feel even better,” Gausman said. “I felt good, feel like I commanded the ball pretty well.”

After playing his first six big league seasons with the Orioles, Gausman was traded to the Braves at the 2018 Trade Deadline. He then posted a 2.87 ERA over 10 starts in the final two months of the season.

However, Gausman struggled for Atlanta in 2019, going 3-7 with a 6.19 ERA in 16 starts. That led to him getting claimed off waivers by the Reds last August. And after arriving in Cincinnati, he worked primarily out of the bullpen, making 14 of his 15 appearances in relief and recording a 4.03 ERA overall.

The Giants signed Gausman to a one-year, $9 million deal in December to give him a fresh opportunity in their rotation.

“It was a big factor in deciding where I was going to sign,” Gausman said. “I believe in myself, that I can go six, seven, eight innings every time I pitch. The way I look at it, last year was just kind of a fluke year, a lot of weird things happened for me, and so I’m just happy to go out there every five days and give my team a chance to win.”

San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler was impressed by Gausman’s effective splitter in the right-hander’s first spring outing.

“He came out with life in his body and on his fastball,” Kapler said. “Smooth, clean couple of innings for him, very encouraging.”

Yolmer shows versatility

Yolmer Sánchez went 0-for-1 with a walk against the White Sox, whom he played for from 2014-19, before signing a Minor League deal with the Giants on Jan. 31.

Sánchez played plenty of spring games at Camelback Ranch over the previous six seasons, but there was something different about this one, and not just that he was wearing a different uniform. Instead of playing second base, his primary position, Sánchez started and played three innings at shortstop.

During his time with the White Sox, Sánchez played only 14 games at short. In 2019, when he won an American League Gold Glove Award, he played all 149 of his games at second.

“You have to be ready every day to play everywhere, to help the team,” Sánchez said. “If they need me at short, I’m going to do my best. If they need me at third, second, I’m going to do my best. I came to play and to help the team win games.”

In addition to Sánchez, Mauricio Dubón, Donovan Solano, Kean Wong and Abiatal Avelino are among the infielders battling for a roster spot this spring. Sánchez’s defense makes him a strong option, especially if he shows he can move around the diamond.

Panda set for spring debut

Pablo Sandoval will start at designated hitter in the Giants’ split-squad game vs. the Rockies on Friday night at Scottsdale Stadium. Kapler said Sandoval, who underwent Tommy John surgery last August, will bat from both sides of the plate with “no restrictions” on his swing.

Up next

Jeff Samardzija is set to make his first start of spring when the Giants host the Brewers on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. PT at Scottsdale Stadium. The veteran right-hander is coming off a strong season in which he posted a 3.52 ERA, his lowest since 2014. The following pitchers are also scheduled to appear for San Francisco: righties Trevor Gott, Tyler Cyr, Sam Wolff, Luis Madero, Trevor Cahill and Enderson Franco and lefty Wandy Peralta. Listen live on Gameday Audio.