Mets want to contend? First answer these 9 Q's
We all know what Brodie Van Wagenen, then the recently minted general manager of the Mets, said when he got the job: “Come and get us.” He meant that he thought he had the best team in the National League East. He didn’t. Later he had to admit, “They came
We all know what Brodie Van Wagenen, then the recently minted general manager of the Mets, said when he got the job: “Come and get us.”
He meant that he thought he had the best team in the National League East. He didn’t. Later he had to admit, “They came and got us.”
Now the Mets have to go get the defending World Series champs (Nationals), the two-time defending division champs (Braves) and maybe even Joe Girardi’s Phillies to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
But it sure is going to be fun watching them try.
The Mets actually didn’t stop trying last season when they were 40-50 on July 7. They went from 10 games under .500 to playing at a pace of 20 games over the rest of the way. It didn’t save Mickey Callaway’s job. But it wasn’t nothing. And something to build on.
Can the Mets contend in what might be the deepest division in baseball this season? I think they can. But they need to answer a starting list of nine questions in the positive, and in no particular order:
1. Can the Mets' lockdown relievers actually lock it down?
They’ve just added
I asked Mets COO Jeff Wilpon to give me a question he’d very much like to see answered, positively, for his baseball team, and he said this: “Can Díaz, Familia and Betances return to the elite level they have all performed at in the past?”
It's as important a question as any around the 2020 Mets.
2. What kind of manager will Beltrán be?
Can Carlos Beltrán, a former Mets star, do the kind of job that Aaron Boone did across town when he got the Yankees’ job without any previous managerial experience? We’re about to find out. Beltrán played in New York the way Boone did. He takes over a team that has big ambitions the way Boone did. But the fact is that we now have a rookie manager working with a general manager who was a rookie last year.
3. Can Alonso do it again?
The kid from Tampa doesn’t have to hit 53 home runs again. But
4. How much does Canó have left in the tank?
5. What -- if anything -- can Céspedes contribute?
Can
• Wild boar cause of Cespedes’ ankle fractures
6. Can Stroman approach Zack Wheeler’s production?
Well, he better.
7. Can Thor finally become a true ace over a full season?
Now would be a good time.
8. Can deGrom maintain his current level?
He has now won two NL Cy Young Awards in succession, and he has been so dominant with a ball in his right hand that voters don’t care that his last 21 wins have come over two seasons. If the Mets are going anywhere, deGrom leads the way -- along with Alonso.
9. Is Conforto ready to be a star?
These aren’t the only nine questions for the Mets. Just the biggest ones. But if there are more good answers than bad ones, they absolutely can be in play with the teams ahead of them in the division. If not? The only team they might end up ahead of is the Marlins.
Mike Lupica is a columnist for MLB.com.