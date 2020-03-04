Notes: Stewart set for O's debut; Valaika raking

JUPITER, Fla. -- Orioles rotation candidate Kohl Stewart is scheduled to make his spring debut Sunday against a Yankees split squad at Ed Smith Stadium, manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday. One of the club’s two Major League free-agent signings this past offseason, Stewart has been sidelined by right biceps soreness

JUPITER, Fla. -- Orioles rotation candidate Kohl Stewart is scheduled to make his spring debut Sunday against a Yankees split squad at Ed Smith Stadium, manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday. One of the club’s two Major League free-agent signings this past offseason, Stewart has been sidelined by right biceps soreness since early in camp.

The delay makes his status for Opening Day unclear.

“It’s going to be tough to build him up to make a full start since we only have a few weeks left,” Hyde said. “I’d like to see him on the mound. We’ll wait to see what he looks like, wait to see how fast we think we can build him up. If a rehab assignment is necessary or if it’ll be a piggyback situation, I have no idea. We’ll just wait to see how it goes and see where he is. But he hasn’t even been on the mound yet.”

A former top Draft pick who appeared in nine games last season for the Twins, Stewart signed a one-year, $800,000 deal with the Orioles in the offseason to compete for a mid-tier rotation job. Stewart was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 Draft by Minnesota, reaching the Majors in August 2018. He pitched to a 4.79 ERA across 17 games for the Twins, starting, finishing and pitching in middle relief.

In Orioles camp, he is one of six candidates for three open rotation spots behind John Means and Alex Cobb, along with Asher Wojciechowski, Wade LeBlanc, Tommy Milone, Keegan Akin and Rule 5 Draft pick Brandon Bailey. Stewart is the only one yet to appear in Grapefruit League play, while LeBlanc held the Marlins to a run in three innings in his second start during Wednesday's 5-3 win.

Reading between the lines

The Orioles are beginning to work backwards from Opening Day when laying out their pitching plans, and that means hints are being dropped about who could theoretically get that assignment. Scheduling Means to throw Friday, which is exactly what Baltimore is doing, would appear to line him up for that Opening Day start. The Orioles are having Means throw a simulated game Friday in an effort to shield him from the Yankees, a division opponent.

Pat at the bat

Keep an eye on Pat Valaika, who has put himself in the thick of the Orioles’ utility competition with a torrid few weeks. Starting at first base, Valaika homered for the third time this spring when he took Caleb Smith deep in the second inning, pulling him into a tie with Chris Davis for the Grapefruit League lead. The former Rockies utility man is getting looks at all four infield positions and corner outfield this spring, as part of a crowded utility mix along with Andrew Velazquez, Richie Martin and others.

Hello, old friend

The Orioles were reacquainted with Jonathan Villar on Wednesday, when Villar led off and started in center field for the Marlins. Baltimore traded Villar to Miami for Minor League left-hander Easton Lucas in December, after Villar hit 24 home runs and stole 40 bases for the club in 2019. Villar greeted David Hess by blasting a 416-foot two-run homer in the fifth.

From the trainer's room

• The Orioles scratched José Iglesias (upper quad cramp) and Austin Wynns (groin) from Wednesday’s game due to precautionary reasons, leaving both players back in Sarasota. That’s where Wynns, who was hit between the legs with a foul ball earlier this week, received additional treatment, with an eye toward returning to game action shortly. Hyde said Iglesias could be in the starting lineup Thursday.

• Injured right-hander Brady Rodgers threw a side session Tuesday and is scheduled for another Friday, according to Hyde. Signed to a Minor League deal this past offseason, Rodgers, 29, is in camp trying to win a spot in Triple-A Norfolk’s rotation. He is yet to pitch competitively due to right biceps soreness.

Up next

Bailey’s next audition for a rotation spot comes Thursday, when the Orioles return to Ed Smith Stadium to host the Twins at 3:05 p.m. ET.