D-backs, Calhoun agree on 2-year deal (source)

The D-backs have agreed to a two-year deal with free-agent outfielder Kole Calhoun with a club option for 2022, sources told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi and Steve Gilbert on Tuesday. The source said that Calhoun's contract with Arizona is for $16 million guaranteed. The 2022 club option is worth $9

The D-backs have agreed to a two-year deal with free-agent outfielder Kole Calhoun with a club option for 2022, sources told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi and Steve Gilbert on Tuesday.

The source said that Calhoun's contract with Arizona is for $16 million guaranteed. The 2022 club option is worth $9 million, with a $2 million buyout.

The club hasn't confirmed the agreement.

Calhoun hit .232 with a career-high 33 home runs and 74 RBIs in 152 games for the Angels last season, a nice bounce-back year after he struggled in 2018.

The 32-year-old right fielder is a clear fit for the D-backs, who needed a corner outfielder after they non-tendered Steven Souza Jr. at the beginning of December. Arizona left fielder David Peralta also battled injuries in 2019.

Calhoun hit at least 17 home runs in each of his six full seasons with the Angels, with a .745 OPS over that span.