Thoughts of fatherhood keep Bryant focused

MESA, Ariz. -- The Cubs' trip to Las Vegas could not have come at a better time for Kris Bryant . Not only will the trek west allow Bryant the chance to be home for a few days, but he will be able to join his pregnant wife at a doctor's appointment.

"It worked out perfect," Bryant said.

The Bryants are expecting a son at some point in April and the upcoming addition has helped the Cubs' star third baseman keep all the noise that has surrounded him over the offseason and this spring in perspective. For Bryant, becoming a dad is far more important than any trade rumors that might be floating out there.

"This stuff doesn't matter," said Bryant, who pointed to the bat in his hand. "I mean, it does. Of course you want to win and I'm always going to play as hard as I can, but I watch everybody else and how they bring their kids in after the games and stuff. It's hard not to picture that."

After Bryant -- a free agent after the 2021 season -- arrived at camp this spring, he had a sit-down with president of baseball operations Theo Epstein to discuss all the white noise of the winter. By the time Bryant exited, he said he had more peace of mind about his situation, but that has not stopped the external trade chatter.

Earlier this week, for example, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the Cubs "talked to the Padres recently" about Bryant. Citing multiple sources, the report indicated that Chicago sought highly-touted pitcher Dinelson Lamet and also targeted catching prospect Luis Campusano, among other players.

"It hasn't been a distraction at all," Bryant said of the trade chatter. "I mean, Theo keeps asking for the moon for me, which is pretty cool, because I'm not going to get traded then. Keep doing that, Theo. 'We want the team's best player and their top two prospects.' That's all it's going to take."

Ross' first roster cuts

David Ross is experiencing plenty of firsts this spring as a first-time manager with the Cubs. On Friday morning, he had his first round of tough conversations as part of Chicago's initial wave of Spring Training roster reductions.

Ross viewed it as an opportunity to have a productive discussion with each player.

"That's part of this job that nobody really thinks about or talks about," Ross said. "I take it as being able to give some honest feedback with guys, of what you expect from them and what you need for them to see them in Chicago this year, really. If the goal is to win championships, it takes more than the 26 that we're going to break camp with.

"I've been a part of that. I know that there's always a guy that impacts a team that you're not expecting this time of year, or even to break camp early on. So, having those conversations with those guys, I think, empowers them to go and work on what they need to get better at."

The Cubs optioned utility man Robel Garcia and righty Tyson Miller to Triple-A Iowa and optioned pitchers Manny Rodriguez and Justin Steele to Double-A Tennessee. The players reassigned to Minor League camp included Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Tyler Olson, CD Pelham, Jhonny Pereda, Caleb Simpson and Brock Stewart.

Zobrist focused on family

Former Cubs star and '16 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist, who has been in camp this week as a guest of Ross, spoke briefly with reporters on Friday afternoon. The 38-year-old Zobrist said his priority right now is his family and, while he has no immediate plans of playing this season, he has not officially retired.

Zobrist has spent this week inside the Cubs' complex, reconnecting with Ross and his coaches, the front office and players. The 14-year Major League veteran said he plans on being in Chicago and around the team from time to time throughout the upcoming season.

Worth noting

• Rodriguez is currently dealing with a right biceps strain that could keep him off the mound for the rest of Spring Training. Since Rodriguez has no MLB service time, the Cubs were able to option him to the Minor Leagues, rather than being required to wait and potentially place him on the Major League injured list.

• First baseman Anthony Rizzo was out of the lineup on Friday, missing his second straight game due to a blister on his right middle finger. Rizzo remains on the list of players that the Cubs plan on sending to Las Vegas for this weekend's games against the Reds.

• The Orioles will be sending right-hander Michael Rucker back to the Cubs after selecting the reliever in the Rule 5 Draft in December. Rucker, 25, posted a 4.18 ERA with 93 strikeouts and 25 walks in 79 2/3 innings between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa last season.

• Second baseman Jason Kipnis said that he was feeling better on Friday morning -- one day after being scratched from the Cubs' lineup with flu-like symptoms. Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. , who was also sick Thursday, returned to the lineup on Friday.

Quotable

"If we all want to continue to play together, we just have to win. I guess it makes it more simple for us. There's no outside factors involved. It's just like, 'If we want to continue to play together, let's just win and that's it. The rest takes care of itself.'" --Bryant, on trying to keep the Cubs' core together

Up next

Righty Alec Mills , who is battling for either the fifth rotation job or a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, is slated to start for the Cubs in a 3:05 p.m. CT tilt with the Reds on Saturday in Las Vegas. Tejay Antone will start for Cincinnati. In Arizona, righty Kyle Hendricks will start opposite Indians righty Adam Plutko in a 2:05 p.m. CT Cactus League clash at Goodyear Ballpark.