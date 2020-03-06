Notes: Wright's maturity; Riley keeps mashing
NORTH PORT, Fla. -- After limiting damage during the third inning of the Braves’ 7-5 win over the Red Sox on Friday afternoon, Kyle Wright acknowledged he likely would have garnered far less favorable results last year. “I feel much more comfortable and much more mature out there on the
NORTH PORT, Fla. -- After limiting damage during the third inning of the Braves’ 7-5 win over the Red Sox on Friday afternoon,
“I feel much more comfortable and much more mature out there on the mound,” Wright said. “In that [third] inning when I did give up two runs, I feel like last year that could have easily led to four or five [runs]. The confidence is just that much better. I feel like I’m in much better command of all my stuff.”
Wright cruised through the first two innings of Friday’s outing and then allowed three hits, including a Michael Chavis double, during Boston’s two-run third inning. The Braves' right-hander struck out Bobby Dalbac to end the inning and then concluded his outing by retiring the only batter faced in the fourth.
On a day when he struggled to command his two-seamer, Wright still managed to limit the Red Sox to two runs and three hits over 3 1/3 innings. His bid to complete four innings was erased as his pitch count steadily rose while he began to consistently fall behind hitters.
Wright has surrendered five hits, allowed two earned runs, recorded 12 strikeouts and issued two walks while totaling 8 1/3 innings over his first three appearances this spring
The 24-year-old prospect’s results are similar to what they were to this point last year, when he surrendered eight hits, allowed two earned runs, recorded 11 strikeouts and issued two walks in eight innings over his first three appearances.
As Wright finds himself competing with
Braves manager Brian Snitker saw Friday’s outing as proof that Wright has matured as a pitcher over the past year.
“You’re not going to be real sharp all the time,” the manager said. “But if you can limit damage, you give your team a chance to come back or stay in the game. That is huge for a young guy.”
The Braves’ desire to have Wright pitch on the main field led
Another Riley dinger
Riley has a double and two homers over his past three games, and the 22-year-old slugger has struck out in just four of 21 at-bats since the start of the Grapefruit League play.
After Riley struck out in 42 percent of the plate appearances he tallied over last season’s final three months, it was easy to assume he would start this season with Triple-A Gwinnett then possibly make a quick return to the Majors. But he is keeping things interesting as he battles
• Chipper dishes on new gig, Riley at third base
“He’s doing some really good things,” Snitker said. “I’ve been very impressed with where he’s at.”
Roster moves
Right-handed pitchers
Wilson, Webb and fellow right-handers Jasseel De La Cruz and Huascar Ynoa were the 40-man roster members optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. The non-roster invitees reassigned to Minor League camp were right-handed pitchers Kurt Hoekstra and Connor Johnstone; left-handed pitchers Kyle Muller and Thomas Burrows; infielders Bryce Ball and Braden Shewmake; outfielders Greyson Jenista and Trey Harris; and catcher Carlos Martínez.
• Braves new 2020 Top 30 prospects list
Ball made the most of his first Spring Training and provided reason to believe the Braves might continue to draw value from the decision to select him in the 24th round of last June's Draft. The 21-year-old left-handed slugger has great power potential and he impressed the coaching staff with his willingness to work on improving his defense at first base.
Up next
Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.