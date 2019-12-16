McCullers avoids arbitration with 1-year deal

The Astros agreed to a one-year contract with Lance McCullers Jr. for 2020 on Friday, avoiding arbitration. His salary will be $4.1 million, according to a report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the same as his 2019 salary. McCullers missed the entire '19 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, though

The Astros agreed to a one-year contract with Lance McCullers Jr. for 2020 on Friday, avoiding arbitration. His salary will be $4.1 million, according to a report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the same as his 2019 salary. McCullers missed the entire '19 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, though he's expected to be ready for Spring Training.

McCullers last pitched in the 2018 postseason out of the bullpen. He went on the injured list in early August that year with right elbow discomfort, but he returned late in September in a relief role, making three appearances before the postseason started. His last Major League start was Aug. 4 of the year, when he lasted four innings and departed with elbow discomfort.

McCullers was an All-Star in 2017 for the Astros, and he played a key role in Houston's World Series run that season, most notably pitching four innings of one-hit ball to finish Game 7 of the American League Championship Series and starting World Series Game 7, where he went 2 1/3 scoreless innings, in addition to three other appearances.