Larry Lucchino recovering from surgery

BOSTON -- Red Sox president/CEO emeritus Larry Lucchino is recuperating at home after undergoing successful surgery last week to remove a contained cancerous blockage in the kidney area. Lucchino, a Red Sox Hall of Famer, is currently the chairman and principal owner of the Pawtucket Red Sox, Boston’s Triple-A affiliate.

“We, in The City of Boston and The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, are blessed to have the best medical care in the world,” Lucchino said in a statement released by the PawSox. “And I am fortunate to be a beneficiary of the brilliant and gifted medical professionals who lead the league in extraordinary care and exceptional research. Thanks to them, I look forward to being on my feet, at full energy, and back at work after the new year.”

The surgery took place at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center.

Lucchino came to the Red Sox as part of the new ownership group along with John Henry and Tom Werner in 2002. He was instrumental in the dramatic renovations that have taken place at Fenway Park, including the installation of the popular Monster seats.

This is the third time Lucchino has been treated for cancer. The first was in 1985. While with the Orioles, Lucchino received life-saving experimental treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to treat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

He was also diagnosed and successfully treated for prostate cancer just before coming to the Red Sox.

Lucchino’s highly successful career in baseball also includes stints with the Orioles and Padres, where he helped to get state-of-the-art ballparks (Camden Yards and PETCO Park) built for both franchises.

The 74-year-old Lucchino has served as Chairman of the Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber since 2016.

He left his full-time post with the Red Sox in 2015.

