Hendriks family buys lunch for first responders

As impressive as Liam Hendriks has performed on the field for the A’s, he’s made quite a mark off the field as well with his charitable contributions. So it should come as no surprise that with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that the All-Star closer is stepping up his efforts.

Hendriks and his wife, Kristi, showed their appreciation for those helping keep the Oakland community safe by having lunch from Autobahn Cafe delivered to 100 Oakland Police Department officers on Thursday. Liam and Kristi also plan to deliver meals to officers in the nearby Alameda department on Friday.

Liam Hendriks and wife Kristi provided lunch from Autobahn Café for 100 Oakland police officers today. Thank you to all of the first responders who are continuing to keep our community safe. pic.twitter.com/kc1HlGeMR0 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 9, 2020

“We wanted to say thank you to all the first responders out there, all the essential workers fighting on the front lines to keep us safe every single day," Liam said.

Hendriks was the A’s 2019 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award and received the Dave Stewart Community Service Award from the club for his contributions throughout Northern California and across the nation.

Essential workers in our community are the true hometown heroes. We'd like to thank you for all you do to keep us safe. pic.twitter.com/FqAIDQpWig — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 9, 2020

The couple works with several charities in an effort to help bring awareness to numerous causes. Two organizations Hendriks is particularly passionate about are Players for Pits, which helps pit bull-type dogs captured by animal control find families, as well as Stand for the Silent through the Strikeout Bullying campaign, which addresses the issue of bullying in schools.