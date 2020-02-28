Notes: Allen, Carrasco, Clase, Clevinger

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Logan Allen continues to give the Indians plenty to consider. The 22-year-old is competing this spring with fellow lefty Scott Moss and right-hander Jefry Rodriguez for a spot in the Indians' rotation, and he had mixed results on Friday during two innings of work against the White

The 22-year-old is competing this spring with fellow lefty Scott Moss and right-hander Jefry Rodriguez for a spot in the Indians' rotation, and he had mixed results on Friday during two innings of work against the White Sox at Camelback Ranch in his first Cactus League start.

Allen, the Indians' No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, struck out two and walked three batters.

“It’s a really good opportunity on a really good team,” Allen said. “There’s no easy way to make this team. It just starts with trusting the process. For me, the opportunity is big. It’s an exciting one. It’s a competitive one, and it’s something that’s definitely pushing me to be a better pitcher.”

Allen retired Nick Madrigal to start the bottom of the first and walked the next hitter, Nicky Delmonico. Following a flyout by Cheslor Cuthbert, he walked Nomar Mazara and threw a wild pitch, but the southpaw eventually ended the inning by getting Danny Mendick out on a fly ball to shallow center field.

In the second inning, Allen retired Daniel Palka on a groundout to start the frame but walked the next batter. He bounced back to strike out the following two White Sox to end the inning.

“It was still a little sloppy, but as far as everything I’ve been working on, it clicked in the last inning and I finally got a feel for what I was supposed to do,” Allen said. “I was much more crisp in the last inning. Everything was a positive. I’m not worried about the three walks. That stuff will take care of itself.”

Allen was charged with four runs (two earned) in one-third of an inning in a relief appearance against the Rockies on Feb. 24 in his first appearance of the spring. He allowed three hits and walked two batters during the outing.

“The last time, I thought about mechanics and it ended up snowballing into a really bad outing,” Allen said. “Today, I just went out there and tried to be Logan Allen. Logan Allen is really good when he’s himself and once it clicks. Today it clicked.”

Carrasco on the mend

Starter Carlos Carrasco was scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday and is hopeful he will be able to pitch in a Cactus League game sometime next week. Carrasco, who has been day to day with a mild hip flexor strain since last week, has continued working out with the team.

“I can’t wait to get out there,” Carrasco said. “I’m feeling strong and staying positive.”

Similarly, starter Aaron Civale, who is dealing with a sore groin, is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Saturday. He could also appear in a game sometime in the near future.

Clase stays optimistic

Emmanuel Clase , who is expected to miss eight to 12 weeks of game activity because of a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back, has never gone two or three months without pitching and hopes to get back as fast as he can.

“I’m going to work hard to get better,” Clase said in Spanish. “I want to be back soon.”

An MRI on Wednesday confirmed Clase’s strain. He will be re-evaluated weekly.

“We will try to educate him as much as we can and take the time that he is down to educate him on how we do things,” manager Terry Francona said. “It can be a negative that you turn into a positive and that’s what they’ll try to do.”

Worth Noting

• Mike Clevinger , who had surgery to repair a partial meniscus tear in his left knee, has been working out with weighted balls and is transitioning to a throwing program.

• Catcher Roberto Pérez , who underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs from his right ankle in October, is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Saturday behind the plate and serve as the designated hitter on Sunday in the exhibition games against the A’s in Las Vegas.

• Franmil Reyes hit his second home run in Cactus League play in the second inning on Friday to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. He finished 1-for-2 with a walk and stolen base.

• Indians top prospect Nolan Jones picked up his first hit of spring on Friday with a single up the middle in the second inning. He finished 1-for-2 with a walk.

Up next

The Indians have split-squad games Saturday, both against the A's. Moss will start against Oakland in Mesa, Ariz., at 3:05 p.m. ET on Gameday Audio, while Zach Plesac will take the hill for the Indians against the A's in Las Vegas, live on MLB.TV at 4:05 p.m. ET.