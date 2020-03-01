Notes: Giolito's live BP; Yaz, Edwin updates

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Lucas Giolito’s spring has crept along at a deliberate pace thanks to a strained chest muscle, but the right-hander is one step closer to his Cactus League debut. Giolito threw a live batting-practice session on Sunday, facing catchers Yasmani Grandal and James McCann. Giolito was pleased with

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Lucas Giolito ’s spring has crept along at a deliberate pace thanks to a strained chest muscle, but the right-hander is one step closer to his Cactus League debut.

Giolito threw a live batting-practice session on Sunday, facing catchers Yasmani Grandal and James McCann. Giolito was pleased with his day’s work, which consisted of 30 pitches.

“I felt good; I was happy with where my fastball was at,” Giolito said. “I was throwing it where I wanted for the most part; I wouldn’t say commanding commanding, but I was in the zone. My changeup was pretty solid, the slider, curveball are coming along. I threw a couple curveballs in the strike zone, which I was happy with.

“That’s pretty much it; all I want to take away from the first live is just getting back in the swing of things, seeing a hitter in the box and staying in the strike zone.”

White Sox manager Rick Renteria noted that, aside from a few missed spots, Giolito’s location was on point.

“He’s been champing at the bit,” Renteria said. “He’s been feeling good; really, really good. We’re proceeding, always erring on the side of caution. Just trying to get him to where he’s going to get enough to be able to put us where we need when we start the season.”

The manager didn’t have an exact date for Giolito to make his Cactus League debut, but Renteria indicated it wouldn’t be much longer before he’s on the mound facing another team.

“Yeah, it’s coming up,” Renteria said. “Give it a few days. I’d say somewhere later on in the week. Probably likely soon.”

Grand plan

Grandal got some hacks in against Giolito in Sunday’s session, but the catcher should see his first game action of the spring in a “B” game on Wednesday in Glendale against the Reds.

Renteria said Grandal, who has been slowed by a left calf injury he suffered two weeks before camp opened, will likely catch three innings. Because of the "B" game environment, Grandal could also lead off each inning, giving him a chance to see how his leg responds as he breaks out of the batter’s box.

Eight ball

The White Sox fell behind, 6-0, after three innings in Sunday’s game against the Angels, but Chicago stormed back with a huge eight-run fourth inning, holding on for an 8-7 win.

All eight runs came against Neil Ramirez, who allowed five hits and three walks. Seven White Sox batters drove in a run during the breakout, including Adam Engel, who was the only hitter with two RBIs for Chicago.

Lefty Ross Detwiler allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings, three of them coming on Anthony Rendon’s first-inning home run. Six White Sox pitchers combined to limit the Angels to one run over 6 2/3 innings after Detwiler departed.

Distant admirer

Joe Maddon watched the White Sox from the other side of Chicago for the past five years, impressed by the collection of talent the club was putting together.

Maddon is now managing the Angels, and while he’ll have to deal with the White Sox seven times this season, he believes the front office has done a solid job in building a contender.

Maddon cited the addition of Grandal and the emergence of Yoán Moncada as keys to their lineup, also noting he’s a “big Eloy fan,” referring to Eloy Jiménez, whom the Sox acquired from Maddon’s Cubs in the José Quintana trade.

“I like what they look like,” Maddon said. “The rebuild, regarding their own players and now the guys they’ve brought in, it’s a tough lineup -- especially in that ballpark. It’s about pitching; as they pitch, they’re going to really ascend quickly, because they’re going to hit.”

Parrot progressing

The back soreness that kept Edwin Encarnación out of Saturday’s game showed improvement on Sunday, as Renteria said he expects to have the slugger back in the lineup as a DH as soon as Tuesday. Renteria said Encarnación said he was at about 80 percent on Saturday, adding, “He doesn’t feel like having any problems.”

In other injury news, Jace Fry (back) threw a side session on Sunday and “looked good,” according to Renteria.

Up next

Dallas Keuchel will make his spring debut for the White Sox on Monday, taking on the Padres at Camelback Ranch. The 2:05 p.m. CT game will be available on MLB.TV and Gameday Audio.