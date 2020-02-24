Castillo feels 'very healthy' after spring debut

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Even in Spring Training, Luis Castillo isn’t OK with giving up runs. The Reds’ All-Star right-hander wants to prepare for the new year by helping the team win and seeing tangible results. It’s the same mindset he’d have during the regular season.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Even in Spring Training, Luis Castillo isn’t OK with giving up runs. The Reds’ All-Star right-hander wants to prepare for the new year by helping the team win and seeing tangible results. It’s the same mindset he’d have during the regular season.

However, although Castillo didn’t have a great outcome in his Cactus League debut on Monday, he came away with a positive from his outing in Cincinnati’s 9-6 win over Texas at Goodyear Ballpark.

“I feel good, I feel very healthy, actually,” Castillo said through an interpreter.

At this time of year, that’s what’s most important for players as they play a month of spring games to get ready for the ones that matter.

Results-wise, Castillo gave up three earned runs on three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

“First time out, trying to get comfortable, just didn’t really find his groove,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Every time he tried to make a pitch, he was kind of getting under it a little bit. Just a little bit off. Plenty of time to find it.”

Castillo struggled to throw strikes against a Rangers lineup that had several players with big league experience at the top of the order. That was evident immediately, as he walked Danny Santana and gave up a single to Nick Solak to open the game.

After getting Willie Calhoun to ground into a fielder’s choice and striking out Ronald Guzmán, Castillo nearly escaped with only one run allowed. However, he then gave up a double to Scott Heineman and a two-run single to Jose Trevino. Castillo walked Sherten Apostel and then departed.

Castillo said he wanted to attack the strike zone, but he just couldn’t execute that plan.

“Obviously, trying to throw strikes, really,” Castillo said. “My control was a little bit all over the place.”

As Bell mentioned, Castillo has several more Cactus League outings to find his control and yield some positive results. After the righty went 15-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 32 starts last season, which earned him his first All-Star selection, he’ll likely be the Reds’ starter for Opening Day vs. the Cardinals on March 26, so his spring starts should line him up for that assignment.

For his next outing -- which is scheduled for Saturday vs. the Padres in Goodyear -- Castillo said he won’t take the exact same approach.

“We’ll try to do something different,” Castillo said. “Obviously, what I did out there didn’t work today, so we’ll try to do something different next time.”

Another positive from the outing? Castillo enjoyed run support from Cincinnati’s new-look lineup that featured Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos, each making their Reds debuts.

Immediately after Castillo’s departure, Phillip Ervin hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first, turning the Reds’ early deficit into a 4-3 lead. Castillo didn’t see it, but he sure appreciated it.

“At least I’m not going to lose today,” Castillo said.