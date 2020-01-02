Robert, White Sox agree on 6-year deal (source)

CHICAGO -- Luis Robert will be the White Sox center fielder on Opening Day in 2020 and for many years to come after he agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract, including two team options, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Thursday. Robert, 22, ranks as the No. 3 overall

CHICAGO -- Luis Robert will be the White Sox center fielder on Opening Day in 2020 and for many years to come after he agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract, including two team options, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Thursday.

Robert, 22, ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline and the White Sox No. 1 prospect. His statistics across stops at Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte last year were video game numbers in his first full Minor League season.

Over 122 games and 503 at-bats, the right-handed-hitting Robert posted a .328/.376/.624 slash line to go with 32 home runs, 31 doubles, 11 triples, 92 RBIs, 108 runs scored and 36 stolen bases. While Robert will have a learning curve as he begins the season in the Majors, his addition is as big as any other of the plethora of moves made by the White Sox this offseason.

Left fielder Eloy Jiménez agreed to a similar deal during Spring Training in 2019, placing him under contract for six years at $43 million with club options for 2025-26. Robert originally came to the White Sox from Cuba on May 27, 2017, in a deal including a $26 million signing bonus.

