Severino needs season-ending Tommy John

Luis Severino has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) that will require Tommy John surgery, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Tuesday. If and when he undergoes the surgery, Severino will miss the 2020 season and could also be limited to begin the ’21 campaign.

Severino was experiencing soreness in his right forearm that dated back to his final start in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, and he was evaluated at New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Monday by two doctors who recommended the surgery. Severino made just three regular-season starts in 2019 after dealing with lat and rotator cuff ailments before making two more starts in the postseason.

Cashman said that Severino has not set a specific date yet, but the right-hander will undergo the surgery imminently so that he can return to action as soon as possible.

“Sevy has agreed and acknowledged that Tommy John is necessary,” said Cashman. “The plan is to have it done as soon as possible, and he’s obviously contemplating the doctors that he’ll do it with.”

This is the second season of a four-year, $40 million contract extension signed by Severino, whose combination of high-90s heat and plus secondary pitches made him an ace of the Yankees’ staff in 2017-18. Severino went 33-14 with a 3.18 ERA and averaged 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings across those two seasons, placing in the top 10 in AL Cy Young Award voting after each campaign. But injuries were the story of Severino’s 2019 season, and he traveled to New York twice for examinations during the offseason related to tightness in his forearm. Tuesday’s news confirmed the worst fear, and Severino must now embark on the long road back from Tommy John surgery, like so many pitchers before him.

Severino will join left-hander James Paxton among the injured as Paxton rehabs from offseason back surgery. Paxton is not expected to pitch until May, according to Boone, but the Yankees could still look to acquire another starter via trade or free agency to fill Severino’s spot before Opening Day. Big-ticket offseason acquisition Gerrit Cole will lead the staff, followed by Paxton and Masahiro Tanaka. Jordan Montgomery, Michael King and Jonathan Loaisiga are all candidates to take the remaining rotation spots, with top Yankees right-handed prospect Deivi Garcia also a possibility to be called up to the big league roster at the start of the season.