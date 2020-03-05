Notes: Urías nears next step toward playing

PHOENIX -- Will the Brewers have an Opening Day shortstop battle, after all? Luis Urías is hoping so. The 22-year-old infielder has been limited in Spring Training as he recovers from surgery for a broken hamate bone in his left hand, but he got his first looks at velocity this

The 22-year-old infielder has been limited in Spring Training as he recovers from surgery for a broken hamate bone in his left hand, but he got his first looks at velocity this week and is hoping to be cleared to hit live pitching on Friday, when he has another check-up with the hand surgeon, Dr. Don Sheridan.

If cleared, Urías would still have hurdles to clear before he plays in games. Thursday marked exactly three weeks before the Brewers’ March 26 season opener against the Cubs.

“I’ve been doing pretty much everything,” Urías said. “I actually hit off the machine on the field [Wednesday]. I feel great. I’m ready to start playing.”

Urías was injured playing winter ball in Mexico. His first peek at live pitching since then came earlier this week when he stood in the batter’s box and tracked pitches from right-hander Miguel Sanchez, but he has been hitting coaches’ batting practice and participating in full infield drills for some time.

When the Brewers traded with the Padres for Urías and left-hander Eric Lauer on the day before Thanksgiving, the idea was to have him compete for shortstop with Orlando Arcia . The injury changed that, and Arcia made the most of the opening by altering his swing and hitting three home runs during the first week of Cactus League games.