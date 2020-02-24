Notes: Farrell impresses dad; Trevino out

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Rangers right-hander Luke Farrell threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Reds in Texas' 9-6 loss to Cincinnati on Monday. The Reds had a high-ranking club official watching him closely. Some serious discussions were expected to follow when John Farrell takes his son to dinner.

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Rangers right-hander Luke Farrell threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Reds in Texas' 9-6 loss to Cincinnati on Monday. The Reds had a high-ranking club official watching him closely.

Some serious discussions were expected to follow when John Farrell takes his son to dinner.

“This never gets old,” John Farrell said. “Anybody who has their son in the game, it’s a privilege to get to see him in person.”

This is not the first time John has seen Luke pitch. He took a one-day leave of absence as Red Sox manager to watch Luke make his Major League debut for the Royals on July 1, 2017. Later that season, Luke pitched a scoreless inning against the Red Sox, the only time in Major League history a son has pitched a game against a team managed by his father.

“Yeah, it's cool,” Luke said. “We didn't get a whole lot of opportunities like that when I was younger with him managing or playing. More than anything, it's nice to get some eyes on you that you really trust their opinions and trust what they see.”

John was working for the Reds last spring and was at Goodyear Ballpark on March 2 when Luke took the mound against the Giants in Phoenix. Luke was hit by a line drive off the bat of Giants infielder Jalen Miller, suffering a broken jaw and a concussion.

It wasn’t until July 23 that Luke was able to get back to pitching again. He was called up to the Rangers in August and John saw Luke pitch in September at Yankee Stadium.

“For anyone who goes through the concussion, it’s so difficult,” John said. “When the game is taken away temporarily from you like that, it’s tough to watch him go through it. What I am most proud of is his ability to get back on the mound and not be gun-shy because of the impact last spring. So that is a triumphant in itself. Very proud of what he has been able to do.”

Trevino exits game with bruised knuckle

Catcher Jose Trevino left Monday's game with the Reds on Monday in the middle of the second inning with a bruised knuckle. Trevino took a foul ball off his right index finger and was taken for X-rays. Those proved negative, but Trevino is expected to miss at least a few games.

“Sometimes a fracture might not show up right away,” Woodward said. “Pretty good sign it came back clean for now. Obviously, I was a little worried because he thought something was broken just by the way he felt. He said he couldn’t even throw the ball to second base.”

Andrus, Chirinos, Minor on hold

Shortstop Elvis Andrus and catcher Robinson Chirinos are the only two members of the Rangers' projected Opening Day lineup who have yet to play in a Cactus League game.

Chirinos remains sidelined with a strained right hamstring. It’s the same injury that’s keeping first base/outfielder Sam Travis sidelined. Travis is targeted to be ready by Sunday. Chirinos could be a little longer.

“We have been taking [Chirinos] a little slower than Sam but he has been catching bullpens and live BPs,” general manager Jon Daniels said. “We’re just taking it smart. Should not be an issue as we head toward the season.”

Andrus is not injured but getting extra work in live batting practice sessions and the indoor cages.

“I’ll play,” Andrus said. “Not now but I will get the at-bats that I need to get ready. I’m working hard in the cage on some things I want to do offensively. As soon as I get that done I will play.”

The Rangers' starting five of Mike Minor, Lance Lynn, Corey Kluber, Jordan Lyles and Kyle Gibson are getting close to pitching in Cactus League games. They have been doing their throwing in live batting practice, but Lynn is tentatively scheduled to pitch on Friday against the Angels in Tempe.

Minor may be slower than the others. He has been getting treated for some hamstring soreness, but the Rangers do not expect it to be a lingering issue.

He said it

“Yeah, you just come in here and try to make an impression. I think I add a lot of value playing multiple positions as well as catching. I know what I can do when I am going good so I’m going to try and do everything I can to help this team win," said non-roster veteran Blake Swihart.

Rangers beat

• Right-hander Taylor Guerrieri, who is trying to win a spot in the bullpen, has been shut down for a couple of days with a sore neck.

• Right-hander Ariel Jurado is off the medical report. He had been sidelined with some soreness in his right shoulder but is at full strength again.

• Yohander Mendez is limited by some soreness in his left shoulder. He is hoping to play catch on Tuesday and resume throwing bullpens, but he is falling behind early in the bullpen competition.